HAMBURG Feb 12 Volkswagen has offered to increase wages for auto workers at western German factories by 2.2 percent, Germany's IG Metall union said on Thursday.

IG Metall is seeking a 5.5 percent pay increase for 115,000 workers at six factories and VW's financial services division. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)