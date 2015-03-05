BRIEF-Fred's Pharmacy April same store sales rose 1.2 percent
* Fred's-Comparable store sales for quarter included negative 1.4pct impact as result of sale of low productive discontinued inventory versus same quarter last year
FRANKFURT, March 5 Volkswagen AG said it has reached an agreement with labour union IG Metall for a wage increase by 3.4 percent from June 1 for about 115,000 workers at its western German plants and its financial services division.
Volkswagen said it would also make a payment of 450 euros ($497) per employee into a staff pension account as part of the agreement.
($1 = 0.9052 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Fred's-Comparable store sales for quarter included negative 1.4pct impact as result of sale of low productive discontinued inventory versus same quarter last year
* Empire launches major transformation initiative to simplify its business, unlock national scale and significantly reduce costs