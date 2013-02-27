BERLIN Feb 27 Volkswagen said on
Wednesday it will pay its German workers a 7,200-euro ($9,400)
bonus for 2012, a reduction of 4 percent on the previous year's
payout despite Europe's biggest car maker having posted a record
profit and sales.
The manufacturer's supervisory board took steps last week to
limit bonuses for top executives, capping Chief Executive Martin
Winterkorn's total 2012 pay at 14.5 million euros.
A year earlier the CEO earned 17.5 million euros in fixed
salary, bonuses and incentives which caused a public outcry in
Germany about excessive manager pay.
VW is reining in bonuses for factory workers and top
executives at a time when the Wolfsburg-based company is bracing
for tougher competition in global auto markets. VW said last
week that the group operating profit in 2013 may be flat.
($1=0.7649 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)