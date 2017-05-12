HAMBURG May 12 Volkswagen is being
investigated for potential breach of fiduciary trust in
connection with remuneration of works council members, the
Braunschweig prosecutor's office said on Friday.
"I can confirm that the Braunschweig prosecutor's office
currently has a case," prosecutor Julia Meyer said in an emailed
statement.
The prosecutor's office declined to provide further details.
German legal portal Juve said the Braunschweig prosecutor's
office was probing whether labour chief Bernd Osterloh had for
years received an inflated pay package, without citing sources.
Neither Osterloh nor Volkswagen were immediately available
for comment.
In Germany, wasting corporate funds is a breach of fiduciary
duty.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing
by Maria Sheahan)