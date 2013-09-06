BRIEF-Jana Partners intends to have talks with Whole Foods's board, discloses stake in co - SEC filing
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.3 percent stake in Whole Foods Market Inc as of March 29 - SEC filing
FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Volkswagen denied a newspaper report that its 76-year-old chairman, Ferdinand Piech, plans to step down from his post in the coming months for health reasons.
"Dr. Piech is in the best of health and will remain supervisory board chairman of Volkswagen for a long time," a spokeswoman for Europe's largest carmaker said on Friday.
Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper had earlier cited sources close to Piech as saying he would likely step down in the coming months and wanted Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn to succeed him. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.3 percent stake in Whole Foods Market Inc as of March 29 - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives on Tuesday as he works to gain support for a $1 trillion infrastructure program, tax reform and other administration priorities, said White House spokesman Sean Spicer.