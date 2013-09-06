BERLIN, Sept 6 Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech brushed off a media report saying he would soon quit his post at Europe's largest automaker, Spiegel reported on Friday.

"Those who are written off live longer," the magazine quoted 76-year-old Piech as saying, adding he said he plans to take part in future Frankfurt auto shows as VW chairman.

Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper had earlier cited sources close to Piech as saying he was likely step down in the coming months because of poor health and wanted 66-year-old Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn to succeed him.

"The story is nonsense," Spiegel quoted VW works council chief Bernd Osterloh as saying. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)