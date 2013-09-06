BRIEF-Jana Partners intends to have talks with Whole Foods's board, discloses stake in co - SEC filing
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.3 percent stake in Whole Foods Market Inc as of March 29 - SEC filing
BERLIN, Sept 6 Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech brushed off a media report saying he would soon quit his post at Europe's largest automaker, Spiegel reported on Friday.
"Those who are written off live longer," the magazine quoted 76-year-old Piech as saying, adding he said he plans to take part in future Frankfurt auto shows as VW chairman.
Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper had earlier cited sources close to Piech as saying he was likely step down in the coming months because of poor health and wanted 66-year-old Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn to succeed him.
"The story is nonsense," Spiegel quoted VW works council chief Bernd Osterloh as saying. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives on Tuesday as he works to gain support for a $1 trillion infrastructure program, tax reform and other administration priorities, said White House spokesman Sean Spicer.