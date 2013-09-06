FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Volkswagen's
chairman Ferdinand Piech will likely step down from his post
within the next few months, German business newspaper
Handelsblatt said on Friday.
According to internal company plans, Piech's favourite
candidate to succeed him is Volkswagen's current chief
executive, Martin Winterkorn, whose contract as CEO runs until
the end of 2016, Handelsblatt said.
A company spokeswoman declined to comment on whether Piech,
aged 76, is about to retire but did say Winterkorn is set to
remain as chief executive.
"Martin Winterkorn will remain chief executive for a long
time which means any further speculation is superfluous," she
told Reuters.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Greg Mahlich)