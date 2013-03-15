FRANKFURT, March 15 Deutsche Bank is placing Volkswagen preference shares in a price range of 156.25-160.25 euros, two traders told Reuters on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Deutsche Bank earlier on Friday said it was placing 5.8 million of the carmaker's preference shares on the market by way of an accelerated bookbuild.

At 0833 GMT, VW shares traded 2.7 percent lower at 160.20 euros. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Ludwig Burger)