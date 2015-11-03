BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
NEW YORK, Nov 3 (IFR) - Porsche pulled a US$505.3m auto bond deal from the market on Tuesday after US environmental regulators said the luxury carmaker, like parent Volkswagen, had cheated on emissions.
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]