* Wiedeking stood accused of misleading the market
* Judge says Porsche board had no secret plan
* Porsche's failed bid led to reverse takeover by VW
* Ruling makes Porsche SE optimistic on civil suits
By Irene Preisinger
STUTTGART, Germany, March 18 A German court has
acquitted Wendelin Wiedeking, a former chief executive of
Porsche, of alleged market manipulation in the
course of one of the auto industry's most controversial takeover
battles.
"I am extraordinarily overjoyed," Wiedeking, 63, told
reporters after the ruling on Friday. "I have always said I am
innocent."
In 2008, at the height of the financial crisis, the
Stuttgart-based sportscarmaker moved to acquire more shares in
its much larger relation, Volkswagen, buying shares
and options before revealing that it had a stake of 42.6 percent
as well as call options relating to a further 31.5 percent.
Because the options were due for cash settlement, not
physical delivery of the shares, they were not subject to the
same shareholding disclosure rules.
However, Wiedeking was subsequently accused of misleading
the market about his intention to control Volkswagen as it only
announced its intention to increase its direct stake to over 50
percent after disclosing the options position, which had sent
VW's share price soaring to briefly make it the world's most
valuable company.
State prosecutors had suspected Wiedeking and his former
finance chief Holger Haerter of conducting a secret plan,
whereby investors were misled and the share price manipulated.
Stuttgart regional court Judge Frank Maurer on Friday said
the court was not convinced.
"The board had no secret plan," he said, adding that a
conviction in the case would not have been "rationally
justifiable".
The prosecutors had sought a 30-month custodial sentence and
a fine of 1 million euros ($1.1 million) for Wiedeking and a
lesser penalty for Haerter, who was also acquitted on Friday.
Prosecutors had also demanded a fine of more than 800 million
euros for Porsche SE, VW's majority shareholder.
Prosecutors have until March 29 to consider an appeal, after
the court rejected their arguments point-by-point in its ruling.
Porsche executives had maintained they had not sought as
early on in 2008 as had been alleged, to take outright control
of VW, which would have required a stake of 75 percent.
"Porsche decided on March 3, 2008, to acquire the majority
of voting shares in VW. There was no intention at that time for
Porsche to raise its stake to 75 percent of the votes," Porsche
had said in a statement.
Porsche was forced to abandon the takeover campaign in 2009
as the financial crisis caused creditors to close in on its
mounting debts, forcing it ultimately to seek a rescue from VW,
which subsequently bought Porsche's core carmaking business from
the holding company, Porsche SE.
Porsche SE welcomed the court's decision on Friday, saying
the ruling backed its position in pending civil suits related to
the case.
($1 = 0.8861 euros)
