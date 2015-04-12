STUTTGART, Germany, April 12 Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech's criticism of Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn does not reflect the view of the automaker's controlling family, a spokesman told Reuters on Sunday, citing supervisory board member Wolfgang Porsche.

Piech on Friday publicly withdrew his confidence in Winterkorn, saying he has "distanced" himself from the VW CEO, according to magazine Der Spiegel.

"The comment from Dr Piech represents his personal opinion which has in substance and factually not been coordinated with the family," a spokesman quoted Wolfgang Porsche, member of VW's supervisory board and chairman of Porsche SE as saying.

