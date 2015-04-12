STUTTGART, Germany, April 12 Volkswagen
Chairman Ferdinand Piech's criticism of Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn does not reflect the view of the
automaker's controlling family, a spokesman told Reuters on
Sunday, citing supervisory board member Wolfgang Porsche.
Piech on Friday publicly withdrew his confidence in
Winterkorn, saying he has "distanced" himself from the VW CEO,
according to magazine Der Spiegel.
"The comment from Dr Piech represents his personal opinion
which has in substance and factually not been coordinated with
the family," a spokesman quoted Wolfgang Porsche, member of VW's
supervisory board and chairman of Porsche SE as
saying.
