BERLIN/HAMBURG, June 14 Top players at Porsche
SE will meet on Monday to try to agree a common
strategy ahead of Volkswagen's annual shareholder conference
amid a dispute over a dividend payment, two people familiar with
the matter said.
Industry observers are bracing for tensions between
Volkswagen shareholders and stakeholders such as
Porsche SE, which controls 52 percent of VW's voting shares, at
VW's annual general meeting (AGM) on June 22, the first since
its diesel emissions scandal broke last September.
Porsche SE's supervisory board will meet on Monday, two days
before the VW shareholder conference, to determine how to vote
at the AGM, the people said.
Members of VW's controlling Porsche and Piech families, the
owners of Porsche SE, have opposed plans by the carmaker to pay
shareholders a dividend for 2015 when VW's biggest-ever
corporate scandal came to light.
If preference shareholders are denied a dividend for two
straight years, this would dilute the power of Lower Saxony
which owns 20 percent of voting rights in VW.
