* Porsche not seeking partnerships with tech firms -CEO
* Rift on tech emerging between sportscar, luxury brands
* Porsche does plan hybrid versions of its cars
(Releads on CEO comments on autonomous driving, adds
background)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 1 Porsche does
not plan to join luxury carmakers who are trying to develop
self-driving vehicles, its chief executive told a German
newspaper, indicating differences between large premium brands
and sports car companies.
Lamborghini, also part of the Volkswagen group,
has expressed similar scepticism about the trend towards
autonomous driving, a concept which brands such as BMW
and Mercedes-Benz are seeking to build into their
models.
The comments from Porsche Chief Executive Oliver Blume show
that some car makers believe their drivers want to remain firmly
in control at the wheel.
"One wants to drive a Porsche by oneself," Blume said in an
interview with regional newspaper Westfalen-Blatt published on
Monday.
"An iPhone belongs in your pocket, not on the road," Blume
added, saying that Porsche did not need to team up with any big
technology companies.
The market penetration of vehicles with autonomous features
is expected to reach 13 percent by 2025, representing a market
of roughly $42 billion, Boston Consulting Group said.
Stuttgart-based Porsche, which stresses the performance and
feel of its cars in its marketing, does plan to offer hybrid
versions of all its models in the foreseeable future as it
struggles to lower emissions across the fleet.
A plug-in hybrid of the 911 model with a range of 50 km (31
miles) will hit the market as early as 2018, Blume said.
Porsche also plans to spend about 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion) on production facilities at its biggest plant to build
the Mission E, its first-ever all-electric model, a move
reflecting parent VW's growing commitment to increase its
electric offerings as it struggles to overcome an emissions
scandal.
The Mission E, boasting more than 600 horsepower and a range
of over 500 km, will come to market by the end of the decade.
