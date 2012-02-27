BERLIN Feb 27 Volkswagen made
no decision at a supervisory board meeting on Monday on how to
combine with Porsche, a high-ranking official said,
as the carmaker seeks to avoid being hit by a billion-euro tax
bill in the process.
"There is a firm commitment on the part of VW to reap
synergies as quickly as possible but not at all costs," the
official told Reuters.
VW faces having to pay about 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion)
in tax if it were to buy the remainder of Porsche's automotive
business before 2014 and as a result it is possible that VW may
put off the purchase until 2014, the official said after the
board met at VW's headquarters in Wolfsburg.
VW, which also owns luxury car brand Audi and
Czech unit Skoda Auto, already owns 49.9 percent of Porsche's
car-making operations. Last September the company dropped plans
for a full merger by the end of 2011 after lawsuits against
Porsche in the United States and Germany complicated the
sports-car maker's valuation.
"The tax burden is the key stumbling block, there is quite a
bit of homework left to be done," the official said.
A banker familiar with the matter said he believed VW would
commit to setting up a special holding company to complete the
transaction, which would enable it to buy the other half of
Porsche's automotive operations more rapidly while avoiding tax
payments.
Volkswagen spokesman Marco Dalan declined to comment while
spokesmen at Porsche didn't return calls seeking comment.
($1=0.7428 euros)
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)