By Andreas Cremer
WOLFSBURG, Germany, June 12 Volkswagen
aims to integrate sports-car maker Porsche
as soon as possible, although it dampened
reports saying a tax-exempt method to complete the transaction
has already been found.
"We aim to complete the integrated automotive group as
quickly as possible," Chief Financial Officer Hans Dieter
Poetsch told journalists on the sidelines of a ceremony at VW's
headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany on Tuesday.
Coordination with German tax authorities will continue until
"the right time has come" to unveil the terms of an agreement,
the CFO said, refusing to speculate when this will be.
Business weekly Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday that
holding company Porsche SE found a way to sell the
remaining 50.1 percent of its car-making division to VW without
paying an estimated 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in tax.
Porsche and VW agreed a merger in August 2009 after the
maker of the iconic 911 sports car racked up more than 10
billion euros of debt attempting to buy Europe's biggest car
maker outright.
VW abandoned the merger last September citing unquantifiable
legal risks, including lawsuits by short sellers in the United
States who claim that Porsche secretly piled up VW shares and
later caused investors to lose more than $1 billion.
Both car makers have since been exploring ways to fold the
remainder of Porsche's automotive business into VW, which bought
49.9 percent of the Stuttgart-based manufacturer for 3.9 billion
euros in December 2009. Taxes would be payable if VW were to buy
the second half of Porsche before August 2014.
"A swifter solution (than 2014) should be entirely in the
interest of tax authorities," said Poetsch. "Swifter solution
means higher synergies at an earlier time, higher profits and
thus more tax payments."
Wirtschaftswoche said tax authorities had concluded the deal
was legally a restructuring and not a disposal that would
require tax payments. Under the restructuring, Porsche's holding
company would receive a single voting share in VW as part of a
4.5 billion euro payment for Porsche's car-making operations.
A notification published on June 6 by the finance ministry
of Baden-Wuerttemberg, the German state that is home to Porsche
and fellow car maker Daimler, suggested that Porsche
may be able to avoid paying taxes in the event of a
restructuring.
(Writing by Andreas Cremer; editing by Andre Grenon)