* VW Group to elevate Matthias Mueller to group board
-source
* VW directors to discuss new management board -source
* Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung first to report Mueller
promotion
(Recasts with source comment, adds background)
FRANKFURT, Feb 19 Volkswagen Group
is set to elevate Matthias Mueller, head of its sportscar brand
Porsche, to its management board next week, a source familiar
with the matter said on Thursday.
Volkswagen and Porsche declined to comment.
German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) had
earlier reported Mueller's possible promotion, saying in an
advance copy of its Friday edition that the agenda for
Volkswagen Group's supervisory board meeting showed Mueller was
due to be promoted.
Volkswagen, which also owns the Lamborghini, Bentley, Audi,
Bugatti and Skoda brands, has a two-tier board structure, with
the supervisory board akin to a board of directors having
responsibility for management board appointments.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Edward Taylor; Editing by
Alexander Ratz and David Holmes)