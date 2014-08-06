FRANKFURT Aug 6 Sportscar maker Porsche AG aims to improve its productivity by 6 percent a year and is looking to workers to make concessions to achieve this, its finance chief has signalled, according to the text of an interview to be published in Handelsblatt newspaper.

"Everything has to be looked at, including the 'Steinkuehler' break," Porsche's Lutz Meschke was quoted saying, referring to assembly line workers having the right to a five-minute break every hour.

It was named after Franz Steinkuehler, a senior official at labour union IG Metall, which fought for the right in a three-week labour strike in 1973.

Porsche, a unit of Volkswagen, had a return on sales of 17 percent in the first half of 2014, compared with 6 percent at the Volkswagen group as a whole, which also includes the Audi, Skoda, Seat and Bentley brands among others. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)