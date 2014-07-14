BRIEF-Calbee plans to increase Granola output - Nikkei
* Calbee Inc will increase its Granola production capacity by 40 pct in 2018 and launch full-scale exports to china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, July 14 German sports-car maker Porsche said on Monday it plans to invest more than 400 million euros ($546 million) in a production plant at its Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen headquarters.
The Boxster and Cayman models will be built exclusively at the Zuffenhausen plant in the future, the company, which is owned by Volkswagen, said in a statement.
Around 300 million euros will be invested in the assembly of car bodies, Porsche said. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)
WASHINGTON, May 1 A federal appeals court on Monday declined to rehear a challenge to the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" rules requiring internet providers to guarantee equal access to all websites.