A member of staff cleans the front of a Porsche sports car with a duster, ahead of the Porsche Automobil Holding SE annual news conference in Stuttgart March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski/Files

FRANKFURT Porsche and Volkswagen agreed on a plan to speed up the merger of their automotive businesses from August 1, 2012, the two carmakers announced late on Wednesday.

Under the plan, Porsche SE will receive around 4.46 billion euros and one Volkswagen ordinary share and in return, the sports car company will contribute the 50.1 percent of Porsche AG not yet owned by Volkswagen.

(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)