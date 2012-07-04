FRANKFURT, July 4 Porsche Volkswagen agreed on a plan to speed up the merger of their automotive businesses from Aug. 1, 2012, the two carmakers announced late on Wednesday.

Under the plan, Porsche SE will receive around 4.46 billion euros ($5.58 billion) and one Volkswagen ordinary share and in return, the sports car company will contribute the 50.1 percent of Porsche AG not yet owned by Volkswagen. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)