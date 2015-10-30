A vendor waits for customers at a Volkswagen dealership in Madrid, Spain, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

FRANKFURT Troubled German carmaker Volkswagen recalled 58,881 luxury Porsche cars globally on Friday for possible leaks in the low-pressure fuel line inside the engine compartment.

Volkswagen said the measure was purely precautionary and added that only gasoline engines were affected. The recall applies to Macan S and Macan Turbo vehicles.

Europe's biggest carmaker has been plunged into crisis by admitting it cheated diesel-emissions tests in the United States, putting it at risk of billions of dollars of fines and unseating its chief executive.

Separately, Porsche Cars North America said 21,835 of the affected cars were in the United States and 3,490 in Canada.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)