OSNABRUECK, Germany, Sept 19 Volkwagen's
sports car brand Porsche will reduce investment
spending and cut costs next year to offset lower-than-expected
car sales and maintain its high profitability in 2013.
"We will possibly delay the one or the other project,"
Porsche brand chief Matthias Mueller said on the sidelines of
the production launch of the new Boxster.
He added that vehicle sales next year could be between 5-10
percent below the company's internal target, but they should
still be on par with the number sold in 2012. The company will
also moderately reduce its production in 2013, he said.
Holding company Porsche SE sold its 50.9 percent
stake in Porsche sports cars to Volkswagen in August, making the
brand a 100 percent owned subsidiary of the Wolfsburg-based
carmaker.
(Reporting By Jan Schwartz; Writing by Christiaan Hetzner)