* 2018 will be strong year thanks to new models -brand CEO
* VW unveils larger, technology-packed Polo
* New Polo to outsell Ford, PSA, Renault competitors -IHS
BERLIN, June 16 Volkswagen is making
headway with efforts to raise profitability at its troubled core
brand and expects strong business next year thanks to a raft of
new models, the division's top executive said.
The world's largest automaker's core division is being
restructured with thousands of job cuts and retrenchments in
parts and vehicle development as it struggles to fund a
post-dieselgate shift to electric cars and new technologies.
More than 10 new models launched this year including the
top-of-the-line Arteon fastback and a redesigned Polo
subcompact, one of VW's all-time bestsellers, would stoke demand
and underpin the turnaround, VW brand chief executive Herbert
Diess told Reuters on Friday.
"We are making good progress," Diess said during an event to
present the next-generation Polo. "2018 will be a strong year
for VW," he said, adding a new product always helped margins.
VW brand's operating margin jumped to 4.6 percent in the
first quarter from 0.3 percent a year earlier, still lagging
French rivals PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault
but nearing its long-term 2025 target of 6 percent.
Diess said VW had a goal for 2017 to maintain the brand's
first-quarter performance when operating profit surged to 869
million euros from 73 million a year ago.
"The most important thing is the product offensive in coming
months," Diess said.
Wolfsburg-based VW is counting on the larger,
technology-packed Polo model to revive its sluggish sales in the
core European market where the brand's deliveries slid 0.2
percent in the January-to-May period to 726,000 cars.
The new Polo, priced from 12,975 euros ($14,500) and due to
hit showrooms in October, will be the main volume product VW
launches this year, preceding the all-new T-Roc, a Golf-sized
sport utility vehicle (SUV) which is due out later in 2017.
A spokesman declined to specify the new Polo's on-road
nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and whether they met EU targets,
saying VW at this point only had emissions estimates for the
model which cannot be disclosed.
The advent of the new Polo will intensify the struggle for
dominance in Europe's crowded subcompact segment where the VW
model is going up against a redesigned Ford Fiesta and an
upgraded Renault Clio, all vying for the top spot.
Research firm IHS Markit expects the VW model to win easily.
European deliveries of the Polo may jump a quarter to
368,158 cars by 2025 from 293,700 this year, compared with a 2.7
percent gain to 328,846 models for the Fiesta and a 32 percent
plunge to 185,525 cars for the Clio, according to IHS.
Registrations of the Peugeot 208 model may surge a
fifth to 277,067 cars, IHS said.
($1 = 0.8948 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Editing by
Edmund Blair)