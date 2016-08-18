HAMBURG Aug 18 Volkswagen is
looking to cut working hours in some parts of production at its
core factory and three other plants across Germany, a German
state minister said on Thursday.
"Since further supply chain developments cannot be foreseen
at the moment, shortened working hours are considered in partial
areas at the plants in Kassel, Wolfsburg, Braunschweig and
Zwickau," said Olaf Lies, Economy Minister of Germany's state of
Lower Saxony, the carmaker's second-largest shareholder, at the
state's parliament.
Plans to shorten hours at the core factory in Wolfsburg
alone would affect more than 10,000 workers, a source had
previously told Reuters.
VW said shortening staff hours are a possible response to
supply problems but a decision has not been made yet.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by
Michael Nienaber)