HAMBURG Aug 18 Volkswagen will cut
working hours in some parts of production at its core factory in
Wolfsburg and two other German plants as it grapples with a
supplies shortage caused by a parts maker refusing to stick with
delivery commitments, a source close to VW said on Thursday.
Plans to shorten hours at the core factory in Wolfsburg
alone would affect more than 10,000 workers, the source said.
The other two affected plants are in the German cities of Kassel
and Zwickau, according to the person.
VW said shortening staff hours are a possible response to
supply problems but a decision has not been made yet.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria
Sheahan)