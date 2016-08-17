BERLIN Aug 17 Volkswagen said on
Wednesday production at its largest factory had been curtailed
in some areas because of a supplies shortage caused by a parts
maker refusing to keep to delivery commitments.
"A supplier has suspended the contractually agreed delivery
of components," VW said in an emailed statement. "This is
creating a bottleneck in production" at the Wolfsburg plant
which builds the top-selling Golf hatchback, the Tiguan SUV and
Touran MPV as well as components.
VW declined to specify the impact of disruptions on output
and staff. The Wolfsburg plant employs about 60,000 people and
churns out as many as 3,800 cars per day during peak times.
German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported the
disruptions earlier on Wednesday.
Grappling with an emissions-test cheating scandal that is
costing VW billions of euros, Europe's largest automaker is
expected by analysts to seek price cuts from its suppliers to
mitigate those costs.
VW said the regional court in Braunschweig, near Wolfsburg,
last week issued an injunction that forces the supplier to
resume deliveries but the company has not yet complied with the
ruling.
To contain the costs of the production losses, VW said it is
pondering flexible working hours in some parts of the Wolfsburg
plant.
A shortage of gearbox parts is also affecting production in
Kassel where over 16,000 workers produce gearboxes, auto parts
and electric engines, a VW spokesman said, adding the company is
looking at flexible hours at that factory too.
The disruptions coincide with similar problems in Emden,
VW's northern German plant where a sister company of the
supplier stopped deliveries of seat covers earlier this month,
two sources close to VW said.
VW on Monday said it will reduce working hours for about a
third of the Emden plant's 9,000 staff, initially for a period
from Aug. 18 to 24.
