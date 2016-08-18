* VW to also cut hours at Kassel, Zwickau plants -source
* VW says shorter hours possible response to supply problems
* Supplier cites legal dispute with VW
(Recasts with source saying VW to cut hours at Wolfsburg, two
other German plants)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Aug 18 Volkswagen
will cut working hours for more than 10,000 staff at its
Wolfsburg base and reduce output at two more German sites, a
source close to the company said, as the carmaker faces supply
problems caused by a parts maker not keeping to delivery
commitments.
Europe's largest automaker had said on Wednesday that
production of its top-selling Golf model at Wolfsburg was being
hit because supplier ES Automobilguss GmbH has stopped
delivering cast iron parts needed to make gearboxes.
A spokesman for ES Automobilguss said by email: "Our
consortium is in a legal dispute with Volkswagen and is obliged
maintain confidentiality." He gave no further details.
A spokesman at Volkswagen's (VW) Wolfsburg headquarters said
shortening staff hours were a possible response to supply
problems but a decision has not been made yet.
The plans to shorten hours at the Wolfsburg factory which
employs 60,000 people marks the latest escalation in a supplier
row that is causing problems in operating business while
Volkswagen (VW) tries to recover from its diesel emissions
scandal.
The other two plants affected by shorter working hours are
VW's gearbox-making facility in Kassel and an auto-assembly site
in the eastern German city of Zwickau, according to the person.
The disruptions coincide with similar problems in Emden,
VW's northern German plant where supplier Car Trim GmbH, a
sister company of ES Automobilguss, stopped deliveries of seat
covers earlier this month. Both firms are part of
Wolfsburg-based Prevent DEV GmbH. Prevent has not responded to a
Reuters' request to comment.
VW has idled its Emden plant for five days from Aug. 18-24,
affecting around 8,000 of its 9,000 workers per day and losing
production of 6,250 cars, a VW spokesman said.
Analysts at Swiss bank UBS said in a note published
on Thursday that should the dispute result in output cuts at the
Wolfsburg and Kassel plants, the financial impact "could be more
severe than initially expected" with the reduced output at
Emden.
Grappling with an emissions-test cheating scandal that is
costing VW billions of euros, VW is expected by analysts to seek
price cuts from its suppliers to mitigate those costs.
VW said in June it would integrate components units with the
goal of saving costs and boosting efficiency from a single
management and unified strategy.
VW's engine plant in Salzgitter declined to comment on
possible repercussions on production while spokespeople at a
commercial-vehicle factory in Hanover and a component plant in
Braunschweig had no immediate comments.
