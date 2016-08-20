FRANKFURT Aug 20 Volkswagen plans to suspend production of its Golf model at its Wolfsburg headquarters for a few days in October and December to balance earlier over production, it said on Saturday.

The German carmaker confirmed a report in mass-circulation daily Bild newspaper on Saturday that its Wolfsburg plant would halt Golf production from Oct. 4-7 and from Dec. 19-22.

VW said the stoppages were part of regular production adjustments planned for the following quarter and were due to output being higher than expected thanks to workers keeping up production during the summer shutdown in July.

VW denied an element of Bild's report, which said that the company expects to produce 15,000 fewer Golfs this year than was planned at the beginning of the year. Bild had cited sources close to the company for its story, published on Saturday.

VW is not producing less than planned, a spokesman said.

However, the car maker is facing production stoppages because of a separate dispute with suppliers. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans)