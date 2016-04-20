BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility - CFO in paper
FRANKFURT, May 20 BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
BERLIN, April 20 Volkswagen will raise its provisions to pay for an emissions cheating scandal to a double digit billion euros amount, from 6.7 billion euros at present, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Regulators and prosecutors around the world are investigating Volkswagen after it admitted installing software in its cars to cheat exhaust emissions tests.
"The 6.7 billion euros will be substantially changed. For the full year it will be a double-digit billion amount," one the people, who declined to be named, said on Wednesday.
"It could be that there will be no dividend or it could be a small dividend but it will be under one euro," the source further said.
Volkswagen declined to comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
BEIJING, May 20 Audi has resolved a dispute with its dealers in China that could have disrupted the luxury carmaker's business in the world's biggest auto market, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.