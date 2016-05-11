FRANKFURT May 11 Volkswagen said on Wednesday Hessa Al-Jaber, the former IT minister for Qatar, would be nominated to the carmaker's supervisory board, replacing Akbar Al Baker, chief executive of Qatar Airways.

Al-Jaber's appointment paves the way for confirming Hans Dieter Poetsch to the helm of Volkswagen's (VW) supervisory board, a step which needs shareholder approval.

A person familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Tuesday that VW investor Qatar, which holds a 17 percent stake in the carmaker, would nominate Al-Jaber, allowing the carmaker to fulfil legal quotas for women ahead of a key shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)