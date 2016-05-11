FRANKFURT May 11 Volkswagen said on
Wednesday Hessa Al-Jaber, the former IT minister for Qatar,
would be nominated to the carmaker's supervisory board,
replacing Akbar Al Baker, chief executive of Qatar Airways.
Al-Jaber's appointment paves the way for confirming Hans
Dieter Poetsch to the helm of Volkswagen's (VW) supervisory
board, a step which needs shareholder approval.
A person familiar with the matter had told Reuters on
Tuesday that VW investor Qatar, which holds a 17 percent stake
in the carmaker, would nominate Al-Jaber, allowing the carmaker
to fulfil legal quotas for women ahead of a key shareholder
meeting.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)