BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy entered into subscription agreement
* Entered into subscription agreement in connection with issue of bonds in aggregate principle amount of us$194.8 million by co
FRANKFURT, March 24 Volkswagen and its Porsche unit on Thursday said they were recalling more than 800,000 VW Touareg and Porsche Cayenne sports utility vehicles as a precautionary measure, to fix a potentially faulty component on the pedal mechanism.
The carmakers said 391,000 Touaregs and 409,477 Cayennes built between 2011 and 2016 would be recalled because "a circlip could be loose on the bearing bracket for pedals".
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Billionaire investor William Ackman, who invested with casual dining company Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc last year, said on Thursday that the company's Chief Executive Officer Steve Ells is "outstanding."