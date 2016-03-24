FRANKFURT, March 24 Volkswagen and its Porsche unit on Thursday said they were recalling more than 800,000 VW Touareg and Porsche Cayenne sports utility vehicles as a precautionary measure, to fix a potentially faulty component on the pedal mechanism.

The carmakers said 391,000 Touaregs and 409,477 Cayennes built between 2011 and 2016 would be recalled because "a circlip could be loose on the bearing bracket for pedals".

