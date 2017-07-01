FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen recalls 385,000 cars in Germany for brake system update
July 1, 2017 / 3:19 PM / a day ago

Volkswagen recalls 385,000 cars in Germany for brake system update

1 Min Read

A Volkswagen logo is pictured at the newly opened Volkswagen factory in Wrzesnia, Poland, September 9, 2016.Kacper Pempel/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen is recalling 385,000 cars in Germany for a software update to their anti-lock brake systems, news agency DPA reported, citing a spokesman for the automaker.

Volkswagen's VW, Audi and Skoda brands were affected, it said.

According to DPA, the braking control system may not function properly in certain driving conditions, such as when the driver over-steers, under-steers or slams on the brakes.

Volkswagen had no immediate comment.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely

