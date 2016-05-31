(Adds sales chief comments, detail and background)
BERLIN May 31 Volkswagen will need
more time to fix 8.5 million cars in Europe affected by the
diesel emissions scandal as only 50,000 models equipped with
illicit software have been repaired so far, it said on Tuesday.
The German carmaker, which triggered the biggest scandal in
its history with last year's admission that it rigged U.S.
diesel emissions tests, began a European recall of models in
late January. It said in February that software updates on the
affected 1.2-litre, 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre vehicles, as well as
hardware fixes for about a third of the 8.5 million cars, would
be completed by the end of the year.
But Germany's KBA motoring regulator has since March held up
a recall of VW Passats. A source at VW said the KBA was
concerned that the proposed fix to make the cars comply with
emissions regulations would lead to an increase in fuel
consumption for the Passat.
VW sales chief Fred Kappler said on Tuesday the carmaker is
counting on the KBA approving technical solutions for the Passat
in coming weeks. He said that the majority of the 8.5 million
cars could be repaired in 2016 but an unknown number of vehicles
would not be fixed until next year.
"We are in deep discussions with the KBA," Kappler said on
an earnings call, noting that the German transport regulator had
so far approved fixes for the VW Golf and Amarok and the Audi A4
and A5, among other models.
"We are quite optimistic about getting approval (for other
models) in coming weeks," Kappler said, without elaborating.
VW remains mired in its emissions test-rigging scandal four
months after its European recall got underway. It had hoped that
a swift completion of vehicle repairs in its home region could
serve as a precursor to recovering from the crisis.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tina Bellon and Susan
Fenton)