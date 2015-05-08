World food prices fall 1.8 pct in April - UN FAO
ROME, May 4 World food prices fell 1.8 percent in April from the month before as values declined for all agricultural commodities except meat, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
FRANKFURT May 8 Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn told senior staff that he would present a new structure for the company by October at the latest, German magazine Automobilwoche reported on Friday.
"It is time to further develop our management model and reorganise structures and duties. We have to become faster, more efficient and more flexible," the magazine quoted Winterkorn as telling more than 1,000 senior VW staff at an event late on Thursday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
ROME, May 4 World food prices fell 1.8 percent in April from the month before as values declined for all agricultural commodities except meat, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
* Says co has conducted a series of raids on manufacturers and traders of spurious parts in past few months