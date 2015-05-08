* CEO says to reorganise structures -magazine

FRANKFURT, May 8 Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn told senior staff that he would present a new structure for the company by October at the latest, a spokesman said, confirming a report in German magazine Automobilwoche on Friday.

"It is time to further develop our management model and reorganise structures and duties," the magazine quoted Winterkorn as telling more than 1,000 senior VW staff at an event late on Thursday.

A VW spokesman confirmed a management conference had been called at short notice on Thursday where Winterkorn had talked about the company's future and a new structure.

Winterkorn's comments come as he returns his focus to business after a showdown with former patriarch Ferdinand Piech led to the chairman's shock ouster two weeks ago.

VW, Europe's biggest carmaker, is cutting costs at its namesake car brand in a bid to improve profitability, while also battling to revive its fortunes in North America and build a trucks business to challenge sector leader Daimler.

"We will redouble our efforts everywhere where we are still punching below our weight. We have long since started tackling our tasks with the full support of the supervisory board," Automobilwoche quoted Winterkorn as saying.

VW has pledged to make annual cost savings of 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) at its passenger-car brand by 2017 as it seeks to close a profitability gap with global leader Toyota .

Announcing the "efficiency programme" last July, Winterkorn had promised "painful action" to revive the core VW brand where profit margins have been languishing due to a proliferation of models and parts.

($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)