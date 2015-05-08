* CEO says to reorganise structures -magazine
FRANKFURT, May 8 Volkswagen Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn told senior staff that he would
present a new structure for the company by October at the
latest, a spokesman said, confirming a report in German magazine
Automobilwoche on Friday.
"It is time to further develop our management model and
reorganise structures and duties," the magazine quoted
Winterkorn as telling more than 1,000 senior VW staff at an
event late on Thursday.
A VW spokesman confirmed a management conference had been
called at short notice on Thursday where Winterkorn had talked
about the company's future and a new structure.
Winterkorn's comments come as he returns his focus to
business after a showdown with former patriarch Ferdinand Piech
led to the chairman's shock ouster two weeks ago.
VW, Europe's biggest carmaker, is cutting costs at its
namesake car brand in a bid to improve profitability, while also
battling to revive its fortunes in North America and build a
trucks business to challenge sector leader Daimler.
"We will redouble our efforts everywhere where we are still
punching below our weight. We have long since started tackling
our tasks with the full support of the supervisory board,"
Automobilwoche quoted Winterkorn as saying.
VW has pledged to make annual cost savings of 5 billion
euros ($5.6 billion) at its passenger-car brand by 2017 as it
seeks to close a profitability gap with global leader Toyota
.
Announcing the "efficiency programme" last July, Winterkorn
had promised "painful action" to revive the core VW brand where
profit margins have been languishing due to a proliferation of
models and parts.
