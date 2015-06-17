* MAN, unions nearing end of reorganisation talks -sources
* Company will abandon truck production at Salzgitter
-sources
* Management, unions not seeking outright dismissals
-sources
* MAN, VW decline comment
(Adds VW CEO comment, detail on job cuts and background)
By Irene Preisinger, Andreas Cremer and Alexandra
Schwarz-Goerlich
MUNICH/BERLIN/VIENNA, June 17 Germany's MAN SE
could cut as many as 2,000 jobs at its main trucks
division as the Volkswagen-owned company slims
operations under a wider reorganisation of production, company
and union sources said.
Management and union officials at MAN have been in talks for
months on how to reshuffle truck production to achieve planned
savings of more than 600 million euros ($676 million) by 2017 to
make it more efficient as parent VW pushes to become a global
force in trucks.
VW, Europe's largest vehicle manufacturer, has spent
billions of euros over the past decade on expanding stakes in
MAN and Scania to fulfil a long-standing ambition to compete
with truck market leaders Daimler and Volvo
.
But it has yet to reap significant cost savings from the
combination and last month aligned MAN and Swedish peer Scania
in a new truck holding company.
The new strategy foresees abandoning truck production at
MAN's plant in Salzgitter in northern Germany, where about 2,500
people are employed, and converting the site into a component
factory, the sources said.
Assembly of heavy trucks would be concentrated at the main
factory in Munich, and light and medium-sized trucks would be
built in Styria, Austria, they said.
The reshuffle will entail heavy investment in MAN's
truck-making facilities, company sources said, without being
specific.
MAN employs 15,000 workers in Germany, almost half its
34,000-strong global labourforce.
"The key question is: How can we better use our production
capacities?" Markus Vogl, works council chief at MAN Truck &
Bus's Austrian operations, told Reuters.
"We have more capacity than we currently need. The question
is how to position ourselves sensibly."
The talks between MAN's management and union representatives
are ongoing and will probably conclude next week, one of the
labour sources said.
MAN and parent VW declined comment.
Management and union representatives aren't seeking outright
job losses, both company and union sources said.
Instead, the headcount could be lowered through voluntary
redundancy, early retirement as well as reassigning staff to
other roles within VW, they said.
MAN, which VW fully integrated into its multi-brand group in
2013, has long suffered from languishing profitability and high
fixed costs.
"VW must become faster, more flexible and nimble," Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn told a staff gathering at Wolfsburg
headquarters on Wednesday. "We are trying to get better in all
areas where we are still underperforming."
Andreas Renschler, head of VW's new truck holding company,
wants to boost the operating margin at MAN's truck operations to
at least 6 percent, from 1.8 percent in 2014, Germany's Manager
Magazin reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
