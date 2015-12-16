* Production of Phaeton saloon to expire in late March
* Production suspended during 1-year plant restructuring
* Dresden staff to be moved to VW's Zwickau plant
BERLIN, Dec 16 Volkswagen will
suspend production at its small showcase factory in the German
city of Dresden next year as the carmaker alters its model
strategy to cut costs in the wake of the emissions test scandal.
VW said in October it would discontinue production of the
premium Phaeton saloon, which is built at the glass-walled plant
in the eastern state of Saxony. The model - a pet project of
former chairman Ferdinand Piech which cost more than 1 billion
euros ($1.1 billion) to develop - has never met sales targets
since coming to market in 2002.
Production of the Phaeton, assembled by 300 of the Dresden
plant's 500 workers, will end in late March. The site, the
smallest of VW's 10 German factories, will then be reconfigured
for about a year to prepare for producing an all-electric
Phaeton by about 2019.
"Production in Dresden will be suspended during the
restructuring phase," Jens Rothe, head of the works council of
VW's operations in Saxony, said on Wednesday, adding that the
plant would be awarded a new product for when it reopens,
ensuring "employment will in future be secured on today's
level".
VW has pledged to expand its offerings of hybrid and
all-electric cars as its rigging of U.S. diesel emissions tests
is seen by analysts as casting a shadow over the entire diesel
vehicle industry.
VW said on Wednesday that, as planned, it would start
modifying millions of diesel cars at the end of January to
ensure they met emissions regulations. The plan involves
recalling 8.5 million cars across European Union nations,
including 2.4 million in Germany.
Analysts have long expected cutbacks in Dresden where output
of the most expensive VW-badged model has fallen to about eight
cars per day due to weak demand. Manufacturing areas of the
plant have all-parquet floors with workers wearing white
uniforms, and sometimes even white gloves as they assemble cars
by hand.
The planned production shutdown, announced at a staff
gathering, ties in with plans by Europe's largest automaker to
cut about 600 temporary jobs next year at another Saxon plant in
Zwickau.
Rothe said production staff in Dresden affected by the
shutdown will need to commute to Zwickau, about 120 km (75
miles) west of Dresden, where VW builds the Golf hatchback and
the Passat saloon.
Labour representatives at VW's Porsche arm are in talks with
the sports-car manufacturer on offering at least some of the
temporary workers from Zwickau the chance of employment at
Porsche's two German sites.
