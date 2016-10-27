BERLIN Oct 27 Volkswagen's luxury
division Audi has lowered its guidance for profitability this
year on mounting costs of the diesel emissions scandal and
possible recalls of cars fitted with Takata Corp
airbags.
Audi said on Thursday it has "additional financial burdens"
of 620 million euros ($676 million) in the third quarter. It did
not say what these costs were related to\.
Audi's operating margin should fall "considerably below" the
carmaker's 8-10 percent target range, it said. In late July, the
VW division had guided for its profitability benchmark to only
slightly miss the target corridor.
Audi's parent VW is due to publish detailed third-quarter
results on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9168 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)