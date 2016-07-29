BERLIN, July 29 Audi expects profitability this
year to drop slightly below its 8-10 percent target range
because of provisions for the diesel emissions scandal and
possible recalls of cars fitted with Takata Corp
airbags.
Operating profit at Volkswagen's luxury division
fell 9 percent to 2.67 billion euros ($2.96 billion) before
special items in the first half, causing the operating margin to
ease to 8.8 percent from 9.8 percent a year earlier, Audi said
on Friday.
Results in the January-to-June period were burdened by 265
million euros of special items, which were evenly split between
costs for the emissions manipulations and potentially faulty
Takata airbags.
($1 = 0.9012 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)