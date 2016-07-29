* Dieselgate, Takata provisions now total 563 mln eur
BERLIN, July 29 Volkswagen's luxury
division Audi will miss its benchmark for profitability this
year as costs for the diesel emissions scandal and possible
recalls of cars fitted with Takata Corp airbags are
weighing on results.
First-half operating profit at Audi plunged 18 percent to
2.4 billion euros ($2.66 billion), including 265 million euros
of special items which pushed down the brand's operating margin
to 8 percent from 9.8 percent a year ago, Audi said on Friday.
Audi, the main contributor to VW group profit, added 165
million euros of provisions in the second quarter for its
emissions scandal and effects of potentially faulty Takata
airbags, raising the amount of funds set aside for both issues
since last year to 563 million euros, a spokesman said.
The Ingolstadt-based carmaker, which to date has been
targeting a profit margin of between 8 and 10 percent, on Friday
said it now expects "a level slightly below this corridor",
without being more specific.
The relapse on profitability coincides with a strategic
overhaul at Audi which plans to increase spending on electric
cars, digital services and autonomous driving in coming years as
part of VW's post-dieselgate shift of business priorities.
"To preserve our innovation and investment course, we will
raise efficiency in all parts of the company," finance chief
Axel Strotbek said.
VW on Thursday reported a 12 percent drop in quarterly
profit at its troubled passenger-car division, a big improvement
on the quarter before but highlighting the challenges it still
faces to overcome the emissions scandal.
But Audi, which slipped behind Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz last year into third place among the top-selling
luxury car brands, said it still counts on more than 20 all-new
or redesigned models this year to beat 2015's record 1.8 million
auto sales.
($1 = 0.9023 euros)
