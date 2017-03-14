WOLFSBURG, Germany, March 14 Volkswagen
expects it will return to the unsecured bond market
in the near future and will not need to extend an expensive 20
billion euro ($21.3 billion) bridge loan again, finance chief
Frank Witter said on Tuesday.
Europe's largest automaker had secured the one-year bridge
loan in December 2015, after the biggest corporate scandal in
its history wiped billions off its market value and made it much
more expensive for VW to borrow in the debt market. It was
extended to June 2017 in November.
Witter also told analysts on Tuesday that VW's net liquidity
could temporarily drop below 20 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9406 euros)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
by Arno Schuetze)