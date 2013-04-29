UPDATE 1-Germany's Metro posts consumer electronics loss, hit by investment
* Food business sales revenue boosted by stronger Russian rouble
BERLIN, April 29 Germany's Volkswagen said on Monday that first quarter operating profit at its core namesake brand fell 45 percent to 590 million euros ($769 million), hurt by slumping auto demand in European markets.
Underlying profit at the Audi luxury brand dropped to 1.3 billion euros from 1.4 billion euros a year earlier, Europe's largest car manufacturer said. ($1 = 0.7676 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
(Adds company news items, futures) May 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points at 7,535 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * IG GROUP: IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said it expected full-year pretax profit and earnings to be "modestly" ahead of last year, with full-year revenue seen rising about 7 percent. * INDIVIOR: British drugmaker Indivior Plc s