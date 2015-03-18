BERLIN, March 18 Volkswagen said on
Wednesday strong demand in core European markets and cost cuts
drove earnings at its commercial-vehicles division to a new
record in 2014.
Operating profit at the van division, which accounts for
about 5 percent of VW's 202.5 billion euros ($214.77 billion) of
group sales, jumped 13 percent to 504 million euros, VW said.
Deliveries rose 2 percent to 445,000 commercial vehicles,
powered by growth in western Europe, where VW's van division
sells two thirds of its models, the Hanover-based company said.
Cost cuts "in all areas" helped 2014 profit, VW said. The
German group is aiming to boost cost savings at its core autos
division to 5 billion euros per year from 2017 and last week
said it has identified steps to achieve half of that
target.
