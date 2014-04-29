BERLIN, April 29 Volkswagen finance
chief Hans-Dieter Poetsch said on Tuesday currency fluctuation
in emerging markets burdened first-quarter results by about 2
billion euros ($2.77 billion).
The German carmaker plans to deepen local production in
overseas markets in response to currency effects, he said during
an earnings call, without being more specific.
Sales chief Christian Klingler said during the same call
that the multi-brand group, which sells about 40 percent of its
vehicles to Europe, is "more confident" now on the outlook in
its home region than at the start of 2014.
($1 = 0.7223 Euros)
