BRIEF-Fogo De Chao files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* In addition, certain selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 23.6 million shares of co's common stock Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oREsat] Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Volkswagen denied a report on Thursday that had cited its finance chief as saying the German carmaker risked missing its financial targets if it did not step up cost cuts.
"Volkswagen AG sticks with its statements on the future development of the company's business," Volkswagen said in a statement.
German magazine Manager Magazin earlier cited company sources as saying CFO Hans Dieter Poetsch told senior managers of VW on Sept. 13 that Volkswagen might fall short of its targets. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* In addition, certain selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 23.6 million shares of co's common stock Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oREsat] Further company coverage:
* Aeon's operating profit for the year ended February will likely rise 4% to 185 billion yen - Nikkei Source text : (http://s.nikkei.com/2oNGivY) Further company coverage: