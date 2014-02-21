FRANKFURT Feb 21 Volkswagen expects
its planned full takeover of Swedish truckmaker Scania
to add to its bottom line within a few years, its finance chief
said.
"We are convinced that this strategic transaction will add
substantial value to Volkswagen but it needs some time before it
meaningfully impacts our finances ... But we expect it to be EPS
(earnings per share) accretive within a few years," Hans Dieter
Poetsch told journalists during a conference call late on
Friday.
Volkswagen earlier said it would submit a voluntary tender
offer to shareholders of Scania worth 6.7 billion euros ($9.21
billion) as it aims to jump-start a stalled eight-year effort to
forge Europe's biggest truckmaker.
($1 = 0.7275 euros)
