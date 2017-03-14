WOLFSBURG, Germany, March 14 Volkswagen
has "good chances" of building on its strong 2016
performance, when it swung to a record underlying profit despite
its diesel emissions crisis, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller
said.
"The Volkswagen Group is in very robust shape," Mueller said
on Tuesday at the carmaker's annual news conference in
Wolfsburg.
VW expects group revenue to exceed last year's record 217
billion euros ($231 billion) by as much as 4 percent this year
and is forecasting an underlying operating margin of between 6
and 7 percent, compared with 6.7 percent in 2016, it said,
affirming a forecast given on Feb. 24.
Still, operating profit of its core autos division slipped
further to 1.87 billion euros in 2016 from 2.10 billion a year
earlier as the brand is struggling to implement a wide-ranging
turnaround plan.
($1 = 0.9394 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)