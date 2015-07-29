BERLIN, July 29 Volkswagen posted a
4.9 percent gain in second-quarter earnings, benefiting from
improving auto demand in higher-margin western European markets
and cost cuts.
Operating profit at Europe's largest carmaker rose to 3.49
billion euros ($3.85 billion), VW said on Wednesday, in line
with the average estimate of 3.48 billion euros in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
"VW is very well positioned in an increasingly difficult
market environment," Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said.
The German group predicted auto sales to be flat on year-ago
levels, toning down its guidance which previously called for a
"moderate" increase from last year's record 10.1 million cars.
VW stuck to its outlook for profit and revenue, saying the
operating margin may come in between 5.5 and 6.5 percent this
year, after 6.3 percent last year.
Revenue may rise as much as 4 percent from 202.5 billion
euros in 2014.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)