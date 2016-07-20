FRANKFURT, July 20 Volkswagen
reported on Wednesday its operating profit came to 7.5 billion
euros ($8.3 billion) in the first half of 2016, beating market
expectations and pushing its shares higher.
Adjusted for one-off costs of 2.2 billion euros, operating
profit came to 5.3 billion euros, it said in a statement.
It said it still expected 2016 sales revenue to decline as
much as 5 percent from 2015, with an operating return on sales
of 5 to 6 percent.
($1 = 0.9096 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)