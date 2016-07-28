BERLIN, July 28 Volkswagen on
Thursday reported lower first-half profit at its core namesake
brand, citing effects of the diesel emissions scandal and lower
deliveries.
Operating profit at the VW brand, accounting for more than
half of group sales, plunged more than a third to 900 million
euros ($998 million) from 1.4 billion a year earlier, VW said.
Europe's largest automaker said last week its first-half
profit rose 7 percent to 7.5 billion euros, excluding 2.2
billion euros of costs related to its diesel emissions scandal.
($1 = 0.9022 euros)
